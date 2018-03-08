International Women’s Day: This powerful poem tells you why it’s right to be unapologetic about being yourself

Aishwarya Choudhary’s poem ‘Brazen’ has a powerful message for every woman. (Source: Terence Fernandes/YouTube) Aishwarya Choudhary’s poem ‘Brazen’ has a powerful message for every woman. (Source: Terence Fernandes/YouTube)

True to its name, Brazen is a bold poem that gives out a very strong message that it’s time women stop regretting the way they are and celebrate their true self. In a world where women are expected to behave timid and weak-knee-ed, to shiver and shake, to not take a stand, this poem talks about being bold, being brazen.

I observe what I see, I decide where to be, I choose what I wear, and I choose what to think. fearlessly, without effort or worry, I choose to be free. Because freedom is not an allowance, it’s mine to breathe.

Poet Aishwarya Choudhary’s ode to women who are unapologetically and fiercely themselves is a mantra that all women need today. She asks women to stand against the taboo and ignore the judgemental comments and looks from a misogynist society. Released on the occasion of Women’s Day, the beautifully shot video complements the strong recitation and ideology.

Watch the video here.



