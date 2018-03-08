Latest News
International Women’s Day: This powerful poem tells you why it’s right to be unapologetic about being yourself

As the world celebrates International Women's day, this poem is a reminder for every woman who lives in self-doubt or regrets. Aishwarya Choudhary is out with a powerful poem 'Brazen' to celebrate womanhood.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 8:12 pm
women's day, brazen poem, brazen, brazen meaning, Aishwarya Choudhary Brazen Aishwarya Choudhary’s poem ‘Brazen’ has a powerful message for every woman. (Source: Terence Fernandes/YouTube)

True to its name, Brazen is a bold poem that gives out a very strong message that it’s time women stop regretting the way they are and celebrate their true self. In a world where women are expected to behave timid and weak-knee-ed, to shiver and shake, to not take a stand, this poem talks about being bold, being brazen.

I observe what I see, I decide where to be, I choose what I wear, and I choose what to think. fearlessly, without effort or worry, I choose to be free. Because freedom is not an allowance, it’s mine to breathe.

Poet Aishwarya Choudhary’s ode to women who are unapologetically and fiercely themselves is a mantra that all women need today. She asks women to stand against the taboo and ignore the judgemental comments and looks from a misogynist society. Released on the occasion of Women’s Day, the beautifully shot video complements the strong recitation and ideology.

Do you agree with the poem’s sentiments? Tell us in the comments below.

