Video: You will SO relate to this comedian talking about Indian superstitions

There is much wisdom in Indian superstitions, if you just know how to twist them. (Source: Raunaq Rajani/Youtube) There is much wisdom in Indian superstitions, if you just know how to twist them. (Source: Raunaq Rajani/Youtube)

We would fill a 500-page book, typed in 10-point Arial and still be scratching the surface of the innumerous superstitions that we Indians have and follow — irrespective of whether we believe in them or not. Well stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani, in his latest gig, talks about all those times when we are forced to do things just because that’s how it is. Be it not handing over the scissors because that would cause an argument, to hoping that writing an OM atop your answer sheet would ensure you pass (actually knowing the answers be damned).

Rajani talks about how it was growing up in a conservative Indian family and being steeped in superstitious beliefs. Even the icky stuff like finding a hair in your soup, and picking it up to make a wish instead of calling the waiter!

Alright, this might cause you to lose your appetite a bit, but the clip will definitely be relatable and leave you in splits.

Watch the video here.

Which are the superstitions you were taught as a child, and how many of those do you follow even now? Tell us in the comments below or tweet to us @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd