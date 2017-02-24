Kerala man smashes 124 coconuts in a minute with bare hands, sets world record

Kerala man smashing all the way. (Source: Abeesh P Domanic/Facebook) Kerala man smashing all the way. (Source: Abeesh P Domanic/Facebook)

Smashing records isn’t something unheard-of. But, what about smashing a truckload of coconuts and see all the previously held records come smashing down? Yes, that’s exactly what P. Domanic of Poonjar in Kerala, did. In an event held at the Sobha City Mall in Thrissur, Domanic – an employee of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation – smashed 124 coconuts with his bare hands in less than a minute only to supplant the previous record-holder, Muhamed Kahrimanovic of Germany who had smashed 118 coconuts within a minute.

As per the Daily Mail, the video of Domanic achieving this feat would be recognized by the Guinness World Records withing six months.

Watch the video here :



