Indian vs Pakistan: These new mauka-mauka videos are breaking the Internet (watch)

When it comes to India versus Pakistan cricket match, everything else usually takes a backseat in our lives — it always tops the priority list. And with the stupendous record by the Men in Blue, the excitement and expectations are quite high. The enthusiasm and interest levels are massive since the last India-Pakistan big match was held way back in March 2015 at the Adelaide Oval. And we are sure you remember the hilarious and witty ‘mauka-mauka’ ads. Well, keeping the legacy alive, Youtube is buzzing with news mauka-mauka videos for the ICC Champions Trophy and we can’t decide which is the best.

Take a look at these videos trending on the social media platform before the epic clash. Mind you, though, there is some profanity and explicit language used in the videos, so do watch with discretion.

As the new Pakistani captain is all set to prove his mettle, you should see this first. Only one advice to him, play for the team that can win!

Ignorance is bliss, right? Not always. When the Pakistani team thought they had a chance to win as “India was not playing this time”

Will pleading help Pakistani team win? Or will delaying the match aid the opposition?

What happens when boss denies a leave on India-Pakistan match? Well, you resign, “nothing is more important than defeating Pakistan!”

And there’s nothing new about angry Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets, will it happen again? Well, you must take precautions then!

