India vs Pakistan: Watch Pakistani fans brutally trolling their players after defeat in ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistani fans are clearly not happy. The Pakistani fans are clearly not happy.

The India Pakistan match just concluded and there is hardly a soul not aware of how things unfolded. Scoring a decent 319/3, India cruised to a comfortable victory. While the men were fighting it out against each other on the field, fans of both the teams were busy commenting on the match on social media. From making memes on the rain that interrupted the match to making fun of Imad Wasim’s funny hairstyle, the match kept Netizens on their toes.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan: There is no dearth of jokes on Internet after the ICC Champions Trophy match

But if you thought the jokes are over with the match then you are clearly mistaken. Fans of the Pakistan team are clearly not pleased with the defeat but the player who has been at the receiving end of most trolls is Wahab Riyaz. The left arm fast bowler conceded 87 runs in 8.4 overs. Yes, you read that right, and fans literally tore him with their scathing tweets. A Pakistani channel assembled all the trolls against Riyaz, and the video must be seen to be believed.

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the trolls.

Wahab Riaz should be picked coz he took 5 wickets in 2011 JK should be picked coz he got Kohli in 2012 Aur kaun bhai ? Miandad for 86 six? — Ahsan Zawar (@ahsanzawar) June 4, 2017

Even Wahab Riaz is more useless than Madhuri’s dupatta. pic.twitter.com/XlWNYJQDls — Maan Rehman (@maanrehman) June 4, 2017

Wahab riaz IQ level defined in one picture pic.twitter.com/TkkTQAfGkj — Ahsan (@AHS20022) June 3, 2017

More Related News Chetan Bhagat comments on IndvsPak match, and gets trolled…yet again

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd