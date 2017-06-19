WATCH: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final — This London policeman’s dance after Pak win is going viral

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: ‘The boys played well!’ (Source: The Humorists/Facebook) India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: ‘The boys played well!’ (Source: The Humorists/Facebook)

Cricket fans across the world witnessed one of the most epic cricket matches at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. It was after ten years that India and Pakistan were facing each other in a final, and ‘the boys played well!’ — Pakistan won and how! Even as fans continue to celebrate across the world, it is one video of a London cop joining the festivities by breaking into impromptu moves that is going viral on the Internet. The video shows a London policeman, probably posted at the venue to control the ecstatic crowd, giving in and breaking into some dance moves of his own.

Watch the video here.

