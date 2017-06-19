Latest News
  • WATCH: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final — This London policeman’s dance after Pak win is going viral

WATCH: India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final — This London policeman’s dance after Pak win is going viral

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: This video of a London police official dancing with revellers have gone viral, with over 23, 700 shares on Facebook.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 19, 2017 10:53 am
Ind vc pakistan, pakistan win ICC champions Trophy, Pakistan defeats india, pakistan beats india, pakistan tweets, pakistan celebrations, pakistan london policeman celebrate, pakistan london cop dance viral video, pakistan london cop dance trending video facebook, india losses, boys played well, boys played well funny videos, indian express, indian express news, viral videos, trending India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: ‘The boys played well!’ (Source: The Humorists/Facebook)
Top News

Cricket fans across the world witnessed one of the most epic cricket matches at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. It was after ten years that India and Pakistan were facing each other in a final, and ‘the boys played well!’ — Pakistan won and how! Even as fans continue to celebrate across the world, it is one video of a London cop joining the festivities by breaking into impromptu moves that is going viral on the Internet. The video shows a London policeman, probably posted at the venue to control the ecstatic crowd, giving in and breaking into some dance moves of his own.

ALSO SEE | Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in ICC Champions Trophy final, and this #maukamauka meme takes over Twitter

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 19: Latest News