WATCH: Beautiful video of Indian and Pakistani national anthems sung together goes viral

Born 24 hours apart, the ongoing and rising tensions between sigblings India and Pakistan is not a reality that one can deny, but ask the common people from both nations, and you will find that most want the strained relationship to end and work towards peace, harmony and progress together.

Well, on the 70th anniversary of the independence of India and Pakistan, Voice of Ram (a group helmed by Ram Subramanian, who has time and again produced creatives encouraging peace between the neighbours) has brought together artistes from both sides of the border to sing the each other’s and their own national anthems, and the end result is hauntingly beautiful, and there’s no way you can listen to the whole piece without getting goosebumps.

The video commences with the thought, “When we open our borders to art, peace comes along”, going on to artistes from both countries singing the national anthems from Pakistan and India, together. Starting with the Qaumi Taranah or Pak Sarzamin and then transitioning to Jan Gan Man, this combined rendition – aptly titled the Peace Anthem – is a beautiful example of how we can create magic just by forgetting our differences and standing together.

Watch the video here.

VOR also produced another song wherein the Indian a capella band Voxchord sang Pakistan’s national anthem for their Independence Day on August 14. The gesture was widely appreciated by citizens of both countries.

Watch the video here.

