‘In a Heartbeat’: This viral short film about a boy coming out is AMAZING!

The 4-minute long film is without any dialogues or narrations but it rightfully captures every dilemma and experiences of a person belonging to the LGBTQ community. The 4-minute long film is without any dialogues or narrations but it rightfully captures every dilemma and experiences of a person belonging to the LGBTQ community.

Animation films are for all ages and it can communicate a million emotions, moving beyond just the mushy appearances, and ‘Up’ was certainly a fine example. Now another Pixar-like film is breaking the Internet for all the right reasons. The short film ‘In a Heartbeat’ made by director duo Beth David and Esteban Bravo deals with a young teenager coming out as gay and is melting hearts online.

The movie, which started out as a student thesis project at Ringling College of Art and Design, and had a Kickstarter campaign has become a hit sensation and garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube since it was released on July 31.

The one-of-a kind film shows a young closeted boy struggling to come to terms with his feelings for his peer, just when he is ‘ousted by his own heart’. The 4-minute film is a silent film but it sensitively and beautifully captures every dilemma a person from the LGBTQI community faces. From the fear of acceptance to being frowned upon by others and a broken heart shunned by the societal norms — the film has captured every essence beautifully with dignity.

But keep some tissues handy as you watch this, as the heartbreaking moments in the film will pinch you hard. This is for the first time an animation film has dealt with a queer subject and the kind of reception it has received every since its teaser was launched in May is phenomenal.

Watch video here

People are praising the film and saying “it’s the purest thing” they have ever seen, a user on Twitter even ruled it’s the thing that “saved 2017”.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd