WATCH: Wife records husband’s snores and remixes it with Despacito

Published:July 20, 2017 11:55 am
This strange mash is very catchy.
You ought to be living under a rock if you have not heard the song Despacito. This creation by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee broke the Internet and how. It has gone insanely viral and recently it was declared the most streamed song of all time, overtaking Justin Bieber’s hit single Baby. While several covers and mash ups of the song is doing the rounds, someone decided to get more creative, and did something really unusual. In a video uploaded online, one can hear a remixed version of the hit song and the snore of a person. Yes, you read that right! A woman decided to record her husband’s snores for four long years, and finally with the help from her nephew, remixed them with the hit song. And we must admit that the result is pretty impressive. The song has over one million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

