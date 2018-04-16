Video: This young ice hockey fan’s reaction on finally getting a puck is AWW-DORABLE

The visibly dismayed girl seemed to have almost given up, when Connolly threw the puck over the fence one last time towards her and a considerate adult held it and quickly passed it over to her! (Source:Washington Capitals/Twitter) The visibly dismayed girl seemed to have almost given up, when Connolly threw the puck over the fence one last time towards her and a considerate adult held it and quickly passed it over to her! (Source:Washington Capitals/Twitter)

A video of a young fan’s face lighting up as she got a puck in Washington during an ice hockey warm-up match is going viral. The little girl was cheering her team during the match in which Washington Capitals hosted the Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Sunday night (April 15) and the Internet is losing their hearts to this young fan, who just wanted to get her hands on one puck! Having noticed the eager little girl, Capitals’ player Brett Connolly tried to give her the puck, out of which the first two times she failed because of the swifter ones around her. The visibly dismayed girl seemed to have almost given up, when Connolly threw the puck over the fence one last time towards her and a considerate adult held it and quickly passed it over to her! Her expression? Well, we’d rather you see it!

Watch the video here.

She wanted a puck so badly, that her reaction just might melt your heart ❤️pic.twitter.com/CCy3w8hB4B — ESPN (@espn) April 16, 2018

Adorable, isn’t it?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd