VIDEO: This IAS officer’s inspiring story on struggling with English and succeeding is a must-watch

From attaining the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in IES in 2013 to AIR 50 in UPSC CSE 2016, IAS officer Surabhi Gautam journey is every bit inspiring. Her life, as she describes it, was like that of any other girl living in a joint family. Born in an orthodox village in the interiors of Madhya Pradesh, Gautam shares her experience with rejection and failure before finally meeting success.

Her birth, which was a joyous moment for her parents, was nothing more than a child being born for others in her locality. However, from being a no-one in her village to being welcomed with garlands, what changed for Gautam?

Coming from a Hindi medium school, even though she was a brilliant student, she struggled with English. However, she did not let this one thing stop her from achieving her dreams. If you are missing out on motivation today, this one video is sure to charge you up.

