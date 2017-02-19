VIDEO: This ‘Hindustani Musalmaan’ poem is winning hearts on the Internet because it’s beautiful

Hussain Haidry’s poem has been getting a positive response on social media and has gone viral now. (Source: Kommune India/ Youtube) Hussain Haidry’s poem has been getting a positive response on social media and has gone viral now. (Source: Kommune India/ Youtube)

Not just in India, around the world, there’s has been a rise in Islamophobia. People from the Muslim community find themselves often being stereotyped and susceptible to discrimination. In India, over the last three years, there has been many important debates surrounding intolerance and rising sentiments of ‘Hindutva’ forces, be it the tragic Dadri incident or Aamir Khan speaking about intolerance – it has highlighted what it really feels to be an Indian Muslim.

And to capture the true essence of that poet Hussain Haidry has penned down evocative poem titled Hindustani Musalman, highlighting the unity in diversity in India. He beautifully weaves in not just the issue of class and caste within the community but also breaths in some positivity in its existence.

Haidry’s piece was recited by him for Kommune India, a storytelling platform founded by performers Roshan Abbas, Ankur Tiwari and Gaurav Kapur to bring artistes together to share their ideas and thoughts.

Watch video here

The video of Haidry’s recitation has been doing rounds across social media platform and people are in love with his beautiful words. His subtle yet powerful words capture the dichotomy of Indian society beautifully.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd