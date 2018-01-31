WATCH: Man sings about wife’s shared bathroom shelf space with the ‘Shelfish’ song

Do you also share a shelf with your partner? Can you relate with “Shelfish”? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Do you also share a shelf with your partner? Can you relate with “Shelfish”? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ever had a fight with your partner over a bathroom shelf? Guess what, this man has composed a whole song describing a big shelf that he and his wife share and how even after taking most of the space, his wife wants more. In the 3.25- minute song which he has titled “Shelfish”, he goes on to sing the things that she keeps on her side and continues to emphasise on how little he gets to keep on that same shelf.

The song, in itself is quite hilarious and in a humorous way brings out the plight of this man. Sung by Ceri Haggett, the track once posted on Facebook went viral and received over 1,50,000 views at the time the article was written. Does this song resonate with your daily routine and issues over space?

Watch the video here:

