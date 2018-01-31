Latest News

WATCH: Man sings about wife’s shared bathroom shelf space with the ‘Shelfish’ song

A man decided to share his experience of sharing a bathroom shelf with his wife and it is sure to leave you in splits. The 3.25-minute song describes how the singer's partner has hogged more than half of the space but still wants more. Can you relate?

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: January 31, 2018 10:14 pm
husband singing about wife, shelfish song on wife, bathroom shelf taken by wife, viral video, funny videos, funny husband wife videos, Indian express, Indian express news Do you also share a shelf with your partner? Can you relate with “Shelfish”? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Ever had a fight with your partner over a bathroom shelf? Guess what, this man has composed a whole song describing a big shelf that he and his wife share and how even after taking most of the space, his wife wants more. In the 3.25- minute song which he has titled “Shelfish”, he goes on to sing the things that she keeps on her side and continues to emphasise on how little he gets to keep on that same shelf.

The song, in itself is quite hilarious and in a humorous way brings out the plight of this man. Sung by Ceri Haggett, the track once posted on Facebook went viral and received over 1,50,000 views at the time the article was written. Does this song resonate with your daily routine and issues over space?

Watch the video here:

