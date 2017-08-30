Only in Express

Video: Woman hands over BEER CANS to reporter covering Hurricane Harvey on LIVE TV

A reporter was covering the Hurricane Harvey live, when a woman suddenly walks into his frame to hand him a pack of beer cans. The confusing yet generous gesture is making a lot of people go ROFL-ing and the video posted on Twitter has garnered more than 7,000 retweets and 14,000 likes, at the time of writing.

August 30, 2017
(Source: FOX 4 News/Twitter)
The disastrous Hurricane Harvey has led to a huge turmoil in Texas, US, due to incessant rainfall and “catastrophic” floods. But, even in the midst of the chaos, a viral video doing the rounds of social media has left a lot of viewers in high spirits. A reporter was covering the hurricane live, when a woman suddenly walked into his frame, to hand him a pack of six beer cans. Can you believe it?

“Brought you guys some Galveston beer!” the woman told Fox News reporter Casey Stegall during the storm, and he responded by saying, “Well, thank you. That will be nice for after we are done covering this.” The confusing yet generous gesture is making a lot of people go ROFL-ing and the video posted on Twitter has garnered more than 7,000 retweets and 14,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Expressing his delight, Stegall tweeted about the incident and wrote: “Now that’s what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters.”

Tweeple were intrigued with the amusing situation, and couldn’t stop adding a little pun to the tweet with their reactions. Check out some tweets here.

