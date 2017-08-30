Video: Woman hands over BEER CANS to reporter covering Hurricane Harvey on LIVE TV

‘It’s a Texas thing. We all drink beer during a storm.’ (Source: FOX 4 News/Twitter) ‘It’s a Texas thing. We all drink beer during a storm.’ (Source: FOX 4 News/Twitter)

The disastrous Hurricane Harvey has led to a huge turmoil in Texas, US, due to incessant rainfall and “catastrophic” floods. But, even in the midst of the chaos, a viral video doing the rounds of social media has left a lot of viewers in high spirits. A reporter was covering the hurricane live, when a woman suddenly walked into his frame, to hand him a pack of six beer cans. Can you believe it?

“Brought you guys some Galveston beer!” the woman told Fox News reporter Casey Stegall during the storm, and he responded by saying, “Well, thank you. That will be nice for after we are done covering this.” The confusing yet generous gesture is making a lot of people go ROFL-ing and the video posted on Twitter has garnered more than 7,000 retweets and 14,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

Expressing his delight, Stegall tweeted about the incident and wrote: “Now that’s what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters.”

Now that’s what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters. http://t.co/KlBM02jb7C — Casey Stegall (@caseystegall) August 25, 2017

Tweeple were intrigued with the amusing situation, and couldn’t stop adding a little pun to the tweet with their reactions. Check out some tweets here.

How sweet!!!! Think after being in that weather…he’s gonna need one, two…..or six. Lol. 🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺 — mommatiger4real (@mommatiger09) August 25, 2017

It’s a Texas thing. We all drink beer during a storm. — Sarahi Ayala (@SAyala25) August 26, 2017

Hero — Phil Corso (@philcorso) August 26, 2017

Very cool moment! Texas with a heart of gold even in the face of a natural disaster. — Stephen Tosh (@anotherTosh) August 26, 2017

Not all Heroes wear capes! — John Portier (@jportier) August 26, 2017

Texans are the best. Praying for everyone down there. Stay safe, Casey and team! — Lauren Gray (@LaurenGray_3) August 26, 2017

What do you think of the funny video? Tell us in the comments below.

