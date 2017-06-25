WATCH: This video of a humpback whale jumping into a boat will really scare you

Be ready to be scared. Source: Storyful Rights Management/Youtube) Be ready to be scared. Source: Storyful Rights Management/Youtube)

The ocean is a different universe altogether and the creatures residing in them have a mind of their own. Human beings might have long tried to fathom it but not with much success. There are several videos of mysterious sea creatures resurfacing all of a sudden and wreaking havoc on human beings. Something similar happened recently with some fishermen who were sailing off the coast of New Jersey. While they peacefully on their way, suddenly a humpback whale emerged out of nowhere and almost ended up inside the boat. The creature who vanished soon after almost threatened to capsize the boat. The video was shared by Paul Walnuts, who was present when it happened and described it as one of the “craziest experiences” of his life.

Watch the video here.

This is what Paul Walnuts wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook account.

