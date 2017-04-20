WATCH: This duo’s amazing ‘Humma Humma’ dance cover will leave you glued to the screen

This is so captivating! (Source: The BOM Squad/YouTube) This is so captivating! (Source: The BOM Squad/YouTube)

Move over the endless ‘Shape of You’ dance covers that have been inundating the Internet, because this couple’s dance cover of Humma Humma is the next big thing! The ageless, iconic song was given a contemporary twist with Badshah’s rap in the movie OK Jaanu and this duo’s sultry moves on the dance has added just the right kind of spice to it! With beautifully choreographed, synchronised steps matching the thumping beats of the music, don’t be surprised if you find yourself wanting to watch them on a loop! Uploaded on YouTube by the BOM Squad, if you are having a dreary day, this video is a must watch!

Watch the video here.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd