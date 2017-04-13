This differently-abled Mumbai couple’s story on falling in love and fighting odds will leave you teary-eyed

The couple, blissfully in love, even went to Goa together — emphasising on how love is sometimes all you need to hope for a better tomorrow.(Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) The couple, blissfully in love, even went to Goa together — emphasising on how love is sometimes all you need to hope for a better tomorrow.(Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Remember how someone really wise said that love comes in all kinds of shapes, sizes and forms? Well, if you still don’ believe it, then this Mumbai couple’s beautiful love story might drive home the point for you. Shared on Facebook, their story has already warmed the hearts of many. From having met with similar accidents to even ending up sharing the same car, there is a lot more in common for the couple that just the city. While they started off by rendering support for each other and discussing their accidents, they soon started meeting up for coffee and for movie dates. Although wheelchair-bound, there was little stopping them and their conviction in unconditional love.

“We realised we had feelings for each other only when she took a 20-day trip abroad, and we were out of touch for that period. She would still call me once a week whenever she could make an ISD call…but I missed her, I missed talking to her every day and when she came back she told me the same thing,” he is quoted saying in the FB post. Well, apparently the couple, blissfully in love, even went to Goa together — emphasising on how love is sometimes all you need to hope for a better tomorrow.

Read the Facebook post here.

“We met at a medical convention around 9 years ago. It’s strange, but we went through very similar accidents — we both sustained injuries to the spinal chord in car accidents that took place on the same street in New Bombay and we were both even traveling in the exact same car…except our accidents took place 3 years apart! That’s actually how we became friends — initially we used to talk about our accidents and supported each other but slowly, we started meeting for a movie, or coffee or with a group of friends. We didn’t even realise when we began to text each other all the time and have conversations that lasted until 4 in the morning.

We realised we had feelings for each other only when she took a 20 day trip abroad, and we were out of touch for that period. She would still call me once a week whenever she could make an ISD call…but I missed her, I missed talking to her everyday and when she came back she told me the same thing! We both confessed our feelings to each other and began to date. Of course, initially it was difficult because of both of us being in wheelchairs and a lot of time we both needed help — sometimes to use the restroom when we were eating at a restaurant or to get out of a cab but we got by! People have always been so kind to us — I still remember this one time when the restaurant owner asked these people who were halfway through their meal to shift tables as it would be more convenient to us and they didn’t even hesitate once!

So we’ve gotten by and we’ve been dating for over 7 years now — but very early on I knew I wanted to marry her. She brings out the best in me and she’s so thoughtful that I wonder how I ever got so lucky — she’s saved every little memory of ours whether a movie ticket or our conversations from BBM to whatsapp to MSN and she just makes everything so special! I knew I wanted to marry her come what may but both are parents were very against it. They had questions like ‘how will both of you manage?’ ‘atleast one of you should be able’ but through these past few years we’ve shown them that we can more than manage. We’ve tried being independent and doing things on our own and as for the rest, when we live together we’ll figure it out together. In fact, we’ve learnt to be around one another and support each other so much that we recently went to Goa together alone and it was by far the best time and that’s what we’re looking forward to forever. We may be differently abled, but together we’re so complete…together we’re two parts of one whole.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd