WATCH: That awkward moment when Hugh Jackman recognised someone he taught at school

Hugh Jackman may have left viewers teary-eyed with his last stint as Wolverine in Logan, but a 2013 video doing the rounds on Twitter again will leave you in splits. In case you missed it, a Twitter user shared the video of the actor, from the green carpet at the Zurich film festival, once again and it went viral.

In the one-minute video, Jackman recognises the interviewer, Rollo Ross, who he once taught at Uppingham School. Taking advantage of the moment, he teases Ross and steals the show with his hilarious answers.

See the tweet posted by the user, @DannyDutch, that resurfaced again.

That awkward moment when Hugh Jackman remembers he taught you at school. pic.twitter.com/4wd2pVE81D — Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 24, 2017

As soon as it went on air, people couldn’t stop themselves from sharing it again. The tweet has got almost 20,000 retweets and likes, at the time of writing. Showering him with compliments for his presence of mind and sense of humour, Twitterati reacted with their thoughts on the video.

Read a few Twitter reactions here:

@batsytrash i never missed p.e. when i was a kid but i swear i would have been ‘set for life’ had he been the teacher — Umarr. (@umarriqbal) March 25, 2017

@DannyDutch @almurray but Hugh looks younger than the ex pupil ?! — Helen Rafferty (@gi_rafferty) March 25, 2017

@Okwonga he always comes off as being such a good man. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) March 25, 2017

@DannyDutch @matchpointmiss legend . Poor rollo – doing star jumps burpees and planking now I hope — Jeremy Harcoq (@nOOb_SAIBOT) March 25, 2017

Ross first shared the video on YouTube on September 29, 2013 and wrote: “Hugh Jackman giving me a little bit of nice humiliation on the green carpet at the Zurich film festival after realising he taught me at Uppingham School.”

Watch the original video here.

Hats off to Jackman!

