Follow Us:
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Presents Latest News

WATCH: Violating traffic while crossing the road? Beware of automatic mist sprayers

To prevent people from jaywalking, Hubei in China decided to do an interesting experiment. They have installed mini mist cannons that are activated when a person tries to cross a road when the red signal is on display.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 19, 2018 9:43:59 pm
water sprays to prevent jaywalkers, china installs water sprinkles, video of water sprays to prevent jaywalking, China stops jaywalking with water, viral video, indian express, indian express news Do you think this would help curb the problem of jaywalking? (Source: Shanghaiist/YouTube)
Related News

Jaywalking, which basically means that a person is crossing or walking on the road without regard for the traffic, is a common problem many countries face. To curb the same, Hubei in China decided to do an interesting experiment.

To keep pedestrians from crossing the road during a red light, mini mist cannons have been installed. Any person, who tries to cross the road when the traffic is running, is sprayed with the water cannon and stopped. In a 40-second video posted by Shanghaiist, multiple people can be seen reacting to the water spray when they try to cross the road during the red traffic signal.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police posted a CAT video to teach a brilliant lesson on TRAFFIC discipline

According to a The Beijing News, the system is also fitted with facial recognition technology so that the offenders can be identified as well as shamed.

Watch the video here:

 

Do you think installing jaywalkers would do any good? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now