WATCH: Violating traffic while crossing the road? Beware of automatic mist sprayers

Jaywalking, which basically means that a person is crossing or walking on the road without regard for the traffic, is a common problem many countries face. To curb the same, Hubei in China decided to do an interesting experiment.
To keep pedestrians from crossing the road during a red light, mini mist cannons have been installed. Any person, who tries to cross the road when the traffic is running, is sprayed with the water cannon and stopped. In a 40-second video posted by Shanghaiist, multiple people can be seen reacting to the water spray when they try to cross the road during the red traffic signal.
According to a The Beijing News, the system is also fitted with facial recognition technology so that the offenders can be identified as well as shamed.
Do you think installing jaywalkers would do any good? Tell us in the comments below.
