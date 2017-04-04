WATCH: Hrithik Roshan dancing to Bhojpuri song in this spoof video will leave you in splits

Shared by Daily Social, a Facebook page, the video has garnered about 2.3 million views at the time of writing. (Source: Daily Social/Facebook) Shared by Daily Social, a Facebook page, the video has garnered about 2.3 million views at the time of writing. (Source: Daily Social/Facebook)

If you were born in the 90’s, you will know how absolutely crazy people went when Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa .. Pyaar Hai hit the screens in 2000. One of the memorable scenes from the film is when Roshan’s character Raj, begins to dance (before he decides to avenge) before the film is about to end. Imagine Raj getting ready to scorch the screen with killer moves and vengeance in his heart, only to dance on a Bhojpuri song! Well, no that’s not what happened in the movie, thankfully! But in this hilarious spoof with the title-track of the movie replaced with a Bhojpuri song that goes ‘Tu Lagavelu Lipastic’ is now going viral, and it’s hilarious! Shared by Daily Social, a Facebook page, the video has garnered about 2.3 million views at the time of writing.

Steady your hearts and watch the video here.

