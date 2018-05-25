VIDEO: Love taking long baths? Apply to be a hot tub tester this summer

Who doesn’t cherish a hot tub bath after a long day at work? If you are one of those who love taking long baths, this job opportunity will fill your heart with bliss. You can now apply to be a hot tub tester. No, we’re not joking.

A hot tub company, Lay-Z-Spa in Britain, is searching for an official tester to feature on its social media handles. Not only will you get to review all their latest hot tubs as the company’s brand ambassador, you’ll get £500 (approximately Rs 45,000) to be the face of their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Wondering how to apply? Well, the applications open on May 24 and you need to submit a 30-second video explaining why you should be the hot tubologist for what seems to be Britain’s most desirable summer job. The last day to apply is June 10, 2018.

