VIDEO: This unique auto full of horns is on a ‘vrat’ on Mumbai streets; here’s why

What do you think about this ‘Hornvrat’ initiative? (Source: ANI/YouTube) What do you think about this ‘Hornvrat’ initiative? (Source: ANI/YouTube)

For many of us who travel on a daily basis, the consistent honking of vehicles is not a new notion. Though one can never get used to annoyance the noise causes, it is something that not many have dealt with. In a bid to curb the constant honking, an NGO named Awaaz Foundation has come up with a campaign HornVrat involving the state’s transport department, Rickshawmen’s Union, and Mumbai Police. The campaign started on January 27 from Mumbai’s Gateway of India from where an auto rickshaw ventured out on Mumbai roads decorated with multiple blow horns and urging people to refrain from honking. The three-wheeler travels across the city to create awareness. According to the NGO, people in Mumbai honk around 18 million times in an hour.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this initiative? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd