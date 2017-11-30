Hilarious video of woman waking up with a scream at California live music concert goes viral

The brief moment of diversion generated many a chuckle among the audience, prompting a smile on the conductor’s face, who couldn’t resist but look back at from where the sound came from. (Source: Scott Seaton/YouTube) The brief moment of diversion generated many a chuckle among the audience, prompting a smile on the conductor’s face, who couldn’t resist but look back at from where the sound came from. (Source: Scott Seaton/YouTube)

Okay, so not everybody at the live music concert is there out of their own choice. Some of them must have turned up to amuse their partners when all they want is the comfort of their bed and some hot chocolate to sip on. So if somebody, perhaps happen to doze off, only to wake up with a scream when the intensity of the interlude picks up, as much as we empathise with them, it also happens to go down in Internet’s history as one hell of a hilarious moment. At a Stravinsky: Firebird live concert in California on November 12 this year, a woman who probably dozed off to sweet slumber woke up with a scream as the musicians went on performing. The brief moment of diversion generated many a chuckle among the audience, prompting a smile on the conductor’s face, who couldn’t resist but look back at from where the sound came from.

Let’s cut her some slack, shall we? Meanwhile, watch the video here.

