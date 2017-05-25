Video of toddler suckling on dead mother’s breast near railway track is breaking hearts on Internet

The child was reportedly seen with his mother near a railway track at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh(Source: Rajdhani News/YouTube) The child was reportedly seen with his mother near a railway track at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh(Source: Rajdhani News/YouTube)

A painful video of a child suckling onto his dead mother’s breast has brought the Internet to a shocking halt. According to a Hindustan Times report, the painful scene unfolded on the morning of May 24 at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. The woman lay lifeless along the railway tracks while her one year-old son lay clinging on to her chest, probably hungry. Apparently the residents around the area spotted the child with his mother around 6am, following which they informed railway police and other officials concerned.

The video can prove disturbing, so viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video here.

But when the police took the dead body and the child to the town’s government hospital, the officials reportedly refused to admit the child without paying the admission fee of Rs 10 first. This was until a ward boy came forward with the money, after which the toddler was admitted.

indianexpress.com has been unable to independently verify this incident.

