Video of toddler suckling on dead mother’s breast near railway track is breaking hearts on Internet

A painful video of a child suckling onto his dead mother’s breast has brought the Internet to a shocking halt. According to a Hindustan Times report, the painful scene unfolded on the morning of May 24 at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. The woman lay lifeless along the railway tracks while her one year-old son lay clinging on to her chest, probably hungry. Apparently the residents around the area spotted the child with his mother around 6am, following which they informed railway police and other officials concerned.
The video can prove disturbing, so viewer discretion is advised.
But when the police took the dead body and the child to the town’s government hospital, the officials reportedly refused to admit the child without paying the admission fee of Rs 10 first. This was until a ward boy came forward with the money, after which the toddler was admitted.
indianexpress.com has been unable to independently verify this incident.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 25, 2017 at 8:06 pmThe ward boy deserves commendation and the hospital administrators deserve condemnation. This is a horrible story.Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 7:53 pmIndia is the most corrupt country in the world. More people die in India of hunger than in sub Sahara Somalia. The politicians in India thrive and bloom taking advantage of poverty and corruption.shameless.Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 7:49 pmSabka visas bypasses madhya pradesh, the land of vyapar scam. A chaddi ruled state for 10 years, imagine the development when a dead mother has to feed her baby.Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 7:42 pmif the reportage is 100 correct, we as a nation has to to be more humane. its a shame. nothing moves without a bribe. police personnel re to be reoriented ordinary civilians to behave in a responsible manner in following rules and regulations and gov't should make sure rules to be simple and esy to follow etc more and more..................Reply
- May 25, 2017 at 7:30 pmOfficial statistics of Government will continue to say no death due to hungerReply
- Load More Comments