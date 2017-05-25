Latest News
Video of toddler suckling on dead mother’s breast near railway track is breaking hearts on Internet

This will shock and pain you.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2017 7:41 pm
baby sucking dead mother's breast viral video, MP baby suckling to mother's dead body, baby suckling mother's dead body, little boy suckling mother's dead body viral video, trending in india, viral videos, indian express The child was reportedly seen with his mother near a railway track at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh(Source: Rajdhani News/YouTube)

A painful video of a child suckling onto his dead mother’s breast has brought the Internet to a shocking halt. According to a Hindustan Times report, the painful scene unfolded on the morning of May 24 at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. The woman lay lifeless along the railway tracks while her one year-old son lay clinging on to her chest, probably hungry. Apparently the residents around the area spotted the child with his mother around 6am, following which they informed railway police and other officials concerned.

The video can prove disturbing, so viewer discretion is advised.

Watch the video here.

But when the police took the dead body and the child to the town’s government hospital, the officials reportedly refused to admit the child without paying the admission fee of Rs 10 first. This was until a ward boy came forward with the money, after which the toddler was admitted.

indianexpress.com has been unable to independently verify this incident.

  1. R
    Ravi
    May 25, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    The ward boy deserves commendation and the hospital administrators deserve condemnation. This is a horrible story.
    Reply
    1. P
      pradeep
      May 25, 2017 at 7:53 pm
      India is the most corrupt country in the world. More people die in India of hunger than in sub Sahara Somalia. The politicians in India thrive and bloom taking advantage of poverty and corruption.shameless.
      Reply
      1. A
        arc
        May 25, 2017 at 7:49 pm
        Sabka visas bypasses madhya pradesh, the land of vyapar scam. A chaddi ruled state for 10 years, imagine the development when a dead mother has to feed her baby.
        Reply
        1. L
          lakshmi das
          May 25, 2017 at 7:42 pm
          if the reportage is 100 correct, we as a nation has to to be more humane. its a shame. nothing moves without a bribe. police personnel re to be reoriented ordinary civilians to behave in a responsible manner in following rules and regulations and gov't should make sure rules to be simple and esy to follow etc more and more..................
          Reply
          1. M
            Mathura
            May 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm
            Official statistics of Government will continue to say no death due to hunger
            Reply
