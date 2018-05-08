VIDEO: Here’s what happened when a man ate only ‘healthy’ fast food for a week

Is there anything such as ‘healthy’ fast food? This viral clip will tell you. (Source: Tech Insider/YouTube) Is there anything such as ‘healthy’ fast food? This viral clip will tell you. (Source: Tech Insider/YouTube)

Experts have often said that workout and a balanced diet is the key to good health. But, the rising numbers of fast food joints makes it difficult for people to follow a nutritious diet. Americans are suffering from many health issues, as reportedly there are more than 2,00,000 fast foods restaurants dotted across the country.

Obesity is one of the major concerns in the country — so much that fast food companies are nowadays offering a “healthy” version in their menu. But, are they really healthy? A video posted by Tech Insider on YouTube shows a documentary that puts the spotlight on a person, who ate only so-called “healthy” fast food, for a week. Well, the result will leave you shocked.

Watch the video here.

The video not only perturbed many viewers but had garnered more than 4,00,000 views, at the time of writing. “These places, they’re supposed to be tasty, cheap, and convenient. But it wasn’t cheap. Every healthy option was expensive but left me hungry,” the man said in the video.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd