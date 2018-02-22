Video: Haryana woman to the rescue; saves husband from a group of men beating him

Haryana woman saves her husband by taking up a stick and scaring the bullies away. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Haryana woman saves her husband by taking up a stick and scaring the bullies away. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In yet another incident of women proving that they are a force to be reckoned with, a lady in Haryana took up sticks to protect her husband from getting beaten up by a group. The entire incident was caught on camera, and has been shared online by news agency ANI. Interestingly, this is the second such incident of a woman coming to the rescue of her husband that has been recorded and come to light online.

Earlier this February, another woman brandishing a gun to scare off a bunch of men who were attacking her husband in front of their house in Lucknow had emerged on social media.

Even this video is creating buzz on social media after it was shared by ANI. In the 18-second clip, a man is seen lying on the ground surrounded by a group of men who are beating him with sticks. Soon, a woman approaches the group with a large stick in her hand, threatening the bullies and scaring them off. Thus, saving the man, who is reportedly her husband. The incident is said to have taken place in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. More information about the event is being awaited.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana‘s Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

