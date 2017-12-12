WATCH: Does the ‘Harry Potter’ invisibility cloak REALLY exist? This Chinese video has us baffled

Believe it or not, the invisibility cloak looks real. Doesn’t it? (Source: Hedgehog/YouTube) Believe it or not, the invisibility cloak looks real. Doesn’t it? (Source: Hedgehog/YouTube)

If you are Harry Potter fan, the invisibility cloak might just be on the list of magical things you want to own. Well, the wish isn’t so far-fetched now as it seems like a Chinese firm has managed to create the cloak. Don’t believe it? Then you need to watch this video. Chen Shiqu, deputy head of Criminal Investigation Department at Ministry of Public Security China, shared a video claiming the cloak could be useful to the military.

The caption of the clip reads: ‘This is a quantum technology-made cloth that is made of transparent material, it can reflect the light wave around the person who wears it so it can make the person disappear.” The 1.31-minute video that shows a man holding a cloak that hides him, while making the background visible has left many Netizens baffled.

With more than 55,000 views, the clip has gone viral. While some were excited after looking at the video, others called it “fake”. “He’s literally just holding a green screen,” one user commented, and another one wrote: “Man behind the Cloak became invisible but the plants behind the man remain visible …. Looks fake.”

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the cloak? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd