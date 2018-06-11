Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
Harbhajan Singh or the Great Khali — Guess who must’ve won this arm-wrestling match?

During a recent meet-up, the two coveted sport personalities of India — Harbhajan Singh and Dalip Singh, more popularly known as the Great Khali, seem to have indulged in a friendly arm-wrestling match and it seems, Singh had fun. But can you guess who won?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2018 2:00:31 pm
harbhajan singh, harbhajan singh meets the great khali, harbhajan singh great khali, harbhajan singh arm wrestling, harbhajan arm wrestling video great khali viral, Indian express, Indian express news Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now busy arm-wrestling with the likes of the Great Khali. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter)

It was only recently that we saw Harbhajan Singh giving his followers tips on how to ‘burn’ close to 1500 calories easily. Well, while we are definitely interested to know how many calories have you guys been burning, a la Turbanator way, the Indian cricketer is now busy arm-wrestling with the likes of the Great Khali, of late. During a recent meet-up, the two coveted sport personalities of India seem to have indulged in a friendly arm-wrestling match and it seems Singh had fun. Taking to his Twitter account to post a ‘Boomerang’ video of his arm-wrestling stint, he wrote “Panja with great khali #DalipSinghCWE #bigfella #Awesomeguy #bigman”.

ALSO READ | Here’s how Harbhajan Singh easily ‘burnt’ 1500 calories in a day!

Watch the video here. 

With flickering expressions shifting from sheer will to a painful grimace, we think we know who must have won the arm-wrestling round. Any guesses, you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

