Happy Navratri 2017: When La La Land meets Kai Po Che, Garba-style!

Navratri is here and dance fever has gripped everyone. People are brushing up their Garba and Dandiya moves to impress everyone with their flair and grace. While silent Garba and skates Garba are trending this year, and enthusiasts are trying the amazing fusion in the real world, Netizens are busy with their own fusions. Just as we were getting used to Charlie Chaplin and Mr Bean doing the Garba to popular Gujarati songs, bow we have Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dancing to desi tunes!

Yes, someone swapped the La La Land’s hit song ‘Lovely Night Dance’ with Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che — and it’s brilliant. The choreography is perfectly in sync, and there is also a moment when Gosling takes a turn and does a flip, something very similar to what our desi dancers do with dhol! The choreography looks amazing in sync as if they are not doing salsa but Garba, just in a western way.

Check out the video here:

#HappyNavratri Tweeps. This is for you guys. La La Land Garba Version. 😄 pic.twitter.com/Zl3FRBXwHP — Vigil Aunty ❎ (@famousaunty) September 21, 2017

