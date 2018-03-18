Sunday EYE

WATCH: This 18,000 sq ft RANGOLI in Thane for Gudi Padwa will blow your mind

Happy Gudi Padwa 2018: As many as 70 artists put their efforts for whopping nine hours to create an enormous Rangoli spreading across 18,000 sq. ft. For the intricate and vibrant artwork, more than 900kg of powdered colour was used to create it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2018 4:42 pm
gudi padwa, gudi padwa photos, gudi padwa celebrations, maharashtra gudi padwa, thane gudi padwa, rangoli, thane gudi padwa rangoli, viral news, trending news, indian express More than 900kgs of colour powder was used to make the Rangoli at Thane’s Gaondevi Maidan on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. (Source: ANI/ YouTube)
India is a land of festivals and no celebration is complete without beautiful decoration, family get-togethers and sumptuous meals. This weekend, parts of India is celebrating the regional new year amid much joy and festivity. As people in Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Pawda with full fervour, a giant rangoli was unveiled in Thane recently to mark the happy occasion. As many as 70 artists put their efforts for whopping nine hours to create an enormous Rangoli spreading across 18,000 sq. ft. For the intricate and vibrant artwork, more than 900kg of powdered colours was used to make the rangoli at Thane’s Gaondevi Maidan.

Gudi Padwa is a popular festival in Maharashtra and the Konkan area, and this year it falls on March 18. The festival celebrated on the first day of Chaitra, also known as Chaitra Shukla Pratipada according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar.

Watch the video here:

Beautiful, isn’t it?

