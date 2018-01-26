Latest News

VIDEO: Want to try on a mermaid’s tail? Gymnasts are now performing acrobatics in it

Mermaiding, a trend that has been going on for a while, has now spread its 'tail' and is being practiced on gym mats. From strengthening the body's core area to staying fit, there are many benefits of this practice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2018 8:21 pm
Mermaiding, Mermaiding on mat, what is Mermaiding, new concept of staying fit, Mermaiding in water, Indian express, Indian express news Want to give this fitness routine a try? (Source: BBC/Facebook)
The debate about whether mermaids were real or not has been going on for ages. While there is no end to the discussion, the belief that mermaids were only confined to water seems to have changed. Over the last few years, “mermaiding” has become quite a huge swimming trend. The concept is to put on a tail like the mythical creature, and perform under water. However, the tail is now being adapted by gymnasts and the art is now being practiced on land too.

It is said that practicing with a mermaid tail strengthens the core area of the body and keeps it fit and healthy. Isn’t it interesting how gymnasts have creatively adapted the mermaid’s tail? To know more about the skill, check out this short clip that explains how to go about it. “Would you give ‘mermaid gymnastics’ a go?” the 1-minute clip has been captioned, and had garnered more than four million views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here:

