WATCH: It’s raining money in Gujarat again, folk singer showered with cash in lakhs

Showering of money on musicians in rural India during mehfils is not uncommon, even during the great Indian cash crunch aka demonetisation, it was raining cash at many places, particularly in Gujarat. Remember the time when around Rs 40 lakh in denominations of Rs 10 and Rs 20 were showered on a folk singer in the state? Well, if it could happen then, then why not now.

Famous Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi and his troupe were showered with money during a musical event in Vapi town of Valsad district recently, and videos and pictures from the event have created a lot of buzz online. Piles of currency notes, worth lakhs, were showered on him at the event while performing at a Lok Dayro (folk music) event to commemorate 35 years of Swaminarayn Complex in Vapi.

Though the exact amount is not known, it is believed that the collection was in lakhs. One look at the video and it would seem as if the singer and his band his sitting on a bed of notes!

Gadhvi, who is not new to such monetary controversies defended the actions and said that it’s a “long tradition” and the money has always been “used for social causes”.

Gadhvi hit national headlines even last year when new Rs 2,000 notes were showered on him in the Palanpur area of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The event was organised by the Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple.

But the mind-boggling event that made him popular for the wrong reasons happened in 2015. Gadhvi came to limelight after over Rs 4 crore in cash was showered on him at a music concert in Gujarat’s Jamnagar organised by gau rakshaks.

