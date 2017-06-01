WATCH: After horrific shark attack, man’s miraculous escape will fill you with courage

The shark with its head above the water was three feet away from the diver’s kayak. (Source: gene mace/YouTube) The shark with its head above the water was three feet away from the diver’s kayak. (Source: gene mace/YouTube)

Even with all its beauty, the deep blue ocean is a wilderness. There are dangers lurking at every corner and most of them can be fatal. Recently Brian Correiar, a certified diver of 18 years, who self-admittedly is more comfortable on water than on land, got the scare of his life when a great white shark attacked the 14-foot, single-person ocean kayak he was paddling in through Monterey Bay. With its head above the water, the shark was three feet away from him, and Correiar was not able to reach the Coast Guard, as they had trouble hearing him.

After almost 20 minutes, a passing sailboat appeared, but the problems were hardly over for him as it did not have a ladder. Correiar instructed them to call 911, and soon the Coast Guard appeared after five minutes and miraculously rescued him. In the video that was uploaded by Gene Macey, one can hear those filming it frantically trying to call 911 for help. In fact, the diver commented on the video and wrote, “Thank you for calling 911! The Coast Guard told me that your call was the first local report that they received.”

Watch the video here.

Speaking about his nightmarish experience to National Geographic, Correiar said, “It all started with a bang. Suddenly the kayak was launched into the air and I fell halfway out of it. I began yelling. I remember thinking, ‘I have to do a deep-water entry from the kayak, and I haven’t practiced that since my last rescue class.’” He credits his survival to diving safety training, and his experience in and on the water. Even after his encounter with one of the lethal creatures, he advises others not to fear the ocean and the animals it contains.

