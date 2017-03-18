Google India celebrates Baahubali 2 trailer’s domination on Google Trends with this amazing clip

The six-second clip was shared on Google India’s Twitter page and people instantly fell in love with the ode. (Source: Google India/ Twitter) The six-second clip was shared on Google India’s Twitter page and people instantly fell in love with the ode. (Source: Google India/ Twitter)

Prabhas Uppalapati and Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is certainly one of the most anticipated releases of 2017. And, the buzz around its trailer release has only made it stronger. Keeping fans on their toes to find out the most asked question, “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali”, the movie has left the nation’s curiosity levels racing ahead.

It would be an understatement to say that the trailer of Baahubali 2 took the Internet by storm, that too, despite being leaked online just hours before its official release. Out in four languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi — it got a rousing reception from the fans on the Internet. All the versions of the trailer combined, crossed around 50 million views on YouTube and Facebook, in just 24 hours of its release. The record spoke for itself indicating the amount of interest that the film has managed to generate among the moviegoers, not just in India but all across the globe.

Ever since the teaser and poster were released, movie buffs have been glued to their screens to seek answers to the most asked questions, making Baahubali 2 dominate Google Trends. To celebrate the domination of the movie franchise, Google India paid a tribute to the film with an amazing animated clip. The tech giant shared the animated clip inspired by the film featuring Prabhas and wrote, “The mind of a genius met the heart of a warrior. It was always going to be a colourful encounter.”

The clip included all the top trends for the week from Baahubali to Holi, and as the trend shifts from one trend to another, Prabhas, who plays Amarendra Baahubali gets cool makeovers corresponding to the trends. From the fierce warrior look to the nerdy look resembling that of Albert Einstein and ending it with a splash of colours, the clip is just superb. And Twitterati could not agree more.

The mind of a genius met the heart of a warrior. It was always going to be a colourful encounter. #GoogleTrends #Bahubali2 #Einstein #Holi pic.twitter.com/hrUqXu0BUT — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 18, 2017

People were ecstatic Google celebrating their beloved rebel hero and the magnificent feat of the trailer launch.



Check out a few reactions here:

In just 24 hours, Baahubali 2 trailer has 36 million views, made 200 crores and some people have legally married and had kids with it too. — Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 17, 2017

Finally Kattapa gave the answer Reported : Why did you kill Baahubali ?

Kattapa: Because the director told me to

#baahubali2 — Laksh Gupta (@laksh_gupta123) March 18, 2017

A Brilliant piece of art by @SamyGioia !

From #Baahubali2trailer :)

From Real to Sketch, you can't doubt the Epicness of this scene. pic.twitter.com/TelpGckw54 — Hrithik Prabhas FC (@PrabhasHrithik) March 18, 2017

#Baahubali2 is some kickass stuff. Perfection just got better… — Nikhil Patil (@SCMinBLOOD) March 18, 2017

Excited to watch the second part?

