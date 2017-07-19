Latest News

WATCH: Goat smashing the front door of an office is both unbelievable and hilarious

In a video posted online one can see a goat breaking into a Louisville company, Argonics at their Colorado office. The animal shatters the glass with its horns and then flees from the spot immediately. The employees thought they had been robbed till the CCTV footage revealed a different story.

Published:July 19, 2017 2:40 pm
The employees initially thought they were robbed.
Argonics Inc./YouTube)
Let us all choose to agree that the Internet has unleashed the hidden prowess of most animals. Due to the videos we come across online, we have seen bear playing a piano, elephants showering love on visitors and cats and dogs being insanely cute. But imagine going to your place, finding it vandalised and then figuring out that the perpetrator was a goat? Yes, you read that right. In a video posted online one can see a goat breaking into a Louisville company, Argonics at their Colorado office. The animal shatters the glass with its horns and then flees from the spot immediately.

According to a report in Daily Camera, when the general manager came in, he thought they had been robbed. “His instant reaction is, ‘We’ve been robbed. So he called police right away, and they are taking pictures and everything, and then he goes and checks the video,” Greg Cappaert, an employee at Argonics said. However the CCTV footage had a different story to tell, as it showed a gang of goats moving about near the office, till one of them break the glass doors and windows.

