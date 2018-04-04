Video of little girl climbing a coconut tree without any harness gets over 70,000 shares in just a few days

The video was shared on a Facebook group implying how naughty children can pull off crazy stunts during their carefre vacation time, but this girl is seen doing so without any protection whatsoever. (Source: Nostalgia/Facebook) The video was shared on a Facebook group implying how naughty children can pull off crazy stunts during their carefre vacation time, but this girl is seen doing so without any protection whatsoever. (Source: Nostalgia/Facebook)

One of the best things about summer vacations, especially for little kids, are that many of them get to go to their ancestral houses, fall into the laps of their grandparents, who in turn, spoil them rotten. Aah, the feeling of not having to wake up early and rush to schools to be in time for the assembly to begin — bliss, right? Which is probably why this video of a carefree little girl, seemingly in Kerala, is going viral. The girl fearlessly hangs onto a coconut tree branch, before climbing up in her attempt to pluck a coconut, WITHOUT any harness or protection whatsoever. A person posted the video on a Facebook page called ‘Nostalgia’ on March 30 and since then has amassed over 72,300 shares. She captioned the video: “Randu maasam ini endokke kaanendi verum daivame” in Malayalam that translates to “What all will we have to see in the coming two months, God!” in English, implying how children go crazy during their vacations.

While this clip must have been shared on the group with a tenor of fun to it, it is advised that nobody should try to pull this off without any protection or proper adult guidance.

