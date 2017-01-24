WATCH: People are losing their mind over this very real ghost from The Ring

While the potential customers surveyed products from the various brand, a long-haired maiden comes crawling behind the screen. While the potential customers surveyed products from the various brand, a long-haired maiden comes crawling behind the screen.

Are you afraid of ghosts? Do you still watch ghost-centric movies and shows even if that means switching on every light in the house and making sure there is no corner that you can’t see? Well, you’re not the only one, trust us.

No matter how scary it is, we just can’t stop watching The Exorcist, Paranormal Activity or the Conjuring, just because of all the adrenaline rush they give us. Now, all this is great till we know that what’s going on is on the big screen or on TV. It’s not really real. But, what if it were? What if that scary ghost on TV suddenly appeared in front of you?

Psyched out, yet?

Well, if you’ve seen The Ring, you’d know that ‘if you watch it, you will die in seven days’, and that strange girl with hair covering her face could – at some point – scramble out of the television and…

Now, what if that actually happened?

Your deepest fears realised?

Just imagine the scary long-haired ghost stepping out of the TV screen and morbidly crawling in front of you! Yes, how would you react if you suddenly come across a ghost coming out from a TV set on display at an electronic store? Well, if you don’t know, watch this video.

The video shows the reactions of many unsuspecting customers who had come to win a free television. While the potential customers surveyed products from the various brand, the creepy girl from The Ring series comes crawling from behind the screen. And it goes without saying that it knocked the living daylights out of them.

The prank was a part of a promotion for the upcoming horror movie, Rings, sequel it the scary 2002 hit film The Ring. As part of the campaign, the makers of the film played a prank on shoppers, with a ghost who crawled out of the TV set with people running for cover.

Watch video here

The video was released on multiple social media platforms and has gone viral within just 24 hours of its launch.

