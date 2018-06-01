VIDEO: 8-year-old boy’s selfless act to help an old woman is winning hearts online

Not only did people praise the boy for his selfless act, but his parents too — for raising him right. (Source: Riley Duncan/ Facebook) Not only did people praise the boy for his selfless act, but his parents too — for raising him right. (Source: Riley Duncan/ Facebook)

A young boy’s act of kindness made him a “local hero” when he rushed to help an elderly woman to climb stairs. The selfless act was captured on camera by an onlooker, Riley Duncan, and the boy wasn’t even aware about it until the footage went viral.

According to reports, the eight-year-old lad from Milledgeville, Georgia stopped the vehicle by which he was travelling and stepped out to help the lady who was struggling with a walker while climbing up a few steps in a local park.

The little one, who has been identified as Maurice Adams Jr, according to WSB-TV, Atlanta, could be seen lovingly placing his hand on the woman’s back to give her support. He ensured the woman reached the top and then rushed back to his car flaunting a big smile.

Reaching the top, the elderly woman could also seen smiling and giving him a warm hug for his empathetic gesture. The video was posted by Duncan to a popular Facebook page and since then, it has collected more than a million views. “Thank God for our youth,” Duncan wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Many praised the kid and also lauded his parents for raising him “right.”

Heartwarming, isn’t it?

