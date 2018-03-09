VIDEO: Searching for gender equality? Google Trends says it is up by 99%

The world is talking about “gender equality”, says Google Trends. Are you? (Source: Thinkstock Images) The world is talking about “gender equality”, says Google Trends. Are you? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With powerful discussions and debates on social media and off it, gender equality seems to be the catchphrase nowadays. Time and again, many prominent personalities and social media users have shed light on feminism and why it is important for the betterment of the world. However, things took a positive turn recently, when search engine giant Google released a video saying that the world is searching for gender equality more than ever.

According to Google Trends, people are on the lookout for gender equality and various other subjects that circle around it online. In a video, published around International Women’s Day that is celebrated every year on March 8, the official YouTube channel of Google said that gender equality falls in the top search trends.

“Of gender equality’s major issues, sexual harassment has become a top issue over the past year, being searched 99 per cent more in the last 12 months, compared to to the year before,” their official statement said. It also said that the #MeToo movement has become a global phenomenon, searched in 196 countries in the past year.

Watch the video here.

The world is talking about “gender equality,” Google Trends says. Are you?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd