VIDEO: Game of Thrones stars sing Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

The seventh season of Game of Thrones might be over now, but fans are still drooling over the thrilling plot line of the fantasy drama series. While memes and fan theories are a constant on the Internet, a video has got a lot of viewers’ attention in its clutches.

In a 1.19-minute clip, the Game of Thrones cast can be seen singing Taylor Swift’s latest single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and it is going viral. The mashup created by clubbing the lyrics of the song with scenes from the show has already garnered more than 140,000 views.

Watch the video here.

A lot of viewers were impressed after watching the video and showered compliments for the “effort”. “A+ for the effort. Cant even imagine how long you took to compile all those clips,” one user wrote, while another commented: “this is amazing. one hundred percent going to go viral. I feel honored to have seen it this early.”

