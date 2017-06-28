This Indian political Game of Thrones spoof with Narendra Modi, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, etc, is hilarious

Winter is coming to India? (Source: All India Bakchod/Twitter) Winter is coming to India? (Source: All India Bakchod/Twitter)

Yes, the new Game of Thrones season 7 trailer has made it official that ‘Winter is coming’. But closer home, All India Bakchod (AIB) has given the latest GoT trailer an Indian political-twist and it’s hilarious! With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Jon Snow, Sonia Gandhi as Cercei Lannister — no prizes for guessing that the spoof is a heady mix of pop culture and Indian politics, with a dash of humour. What more, Rahul Gandhi, close-ups of Modi, Sushma Swaraj, Amit Shah, more Modi close ups, Yogi Adityanath, Vladmir Putin, etc., are just some of the others making appearances in the GoT spoof.

Watch the video here.

Game of Thrones – Indian Politics Version pic.twitter.com/yiwgt3KGBc — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) June 27, 2017

In case this tipped you off and you feel like watching the new Game of Thrones trailer as well, we have you covered. :) Watch the video here.

