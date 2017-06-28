Latest News
  • This Indian political Game of Thrones spoof with Narendra Modi, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, etc, is hilarious

This Indian political Game of Thrones spoof with Narendra Modi, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, etc, is hilarious

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Jon Snow, Sonia Gandhi as Cercei Lannister — no prizes for guessing that AIB's Game of Thrones spoof is a heady mix of pop culture and Indian politics, with a dash of humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 28, 2017 2:16 pm
game of thrones, got latest trailer, game of thrones modi, aib got indian politics spoof, all india bakchod game of thrones indian politics spoof, indian express, indian express news Winter is coming to India? (Source: All India Bakchod/Twitter)
Related News

Yes, the new Game of Thrones season 7 trailer has made it official that ‘Winter is coming’. But closer home, All India Bakchod (AIB) has given the latest GoT trailer an Indian political-twist and it’s hilarious! With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Jon Snow, Sonia Gandhi as Cercei Lannister — no prizes for guessing that the spoof is a heady mix of pop culture and Indian politics, with a dash of humour. What more, Rahul Gandhi, close-ups of Modi, Sushma Swaraj, Amit Shah, more Modi close ups, Yogi Adityanath, Vladmir Putin, etc., are just some of the others making appearances in the GoT spoof.

Watch the video here.

In case this tipped you off and you feel like watching the new Game of Thrones trailer as well, we have you covered. :) Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 28: Latest News