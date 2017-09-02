VIDEO: ‘Westeros the series’, a modern-day Game of Thrones spin-off is breaking the Internet

- VIDEO: This housing society in-charge ordered deflation of a woman’s car tyre who took shelter during Mumbai rains
Season 7 of Game of Thrones may be over, but the excitement isn’t. To keep themselves hooked on to the show’s plot line, fans have been creating hilarious memes and quirky short clips and among all the videos doing the rounds of the Internet, a spin-off set in today’s times has created a lot of excitement.
With the tagline, “the more things change. The more they stay the same,” the 1-minute 26-second trailer of ‘Westeros the series’ is going viral. Having collected more than 1,500,000 views, the trailer has tons of references to the original TV series based on George RR Martin’s world.
