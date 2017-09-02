VIDEO: ‘Westeros the series’, a modern-day Game of Thrones spin-off is breaking the Internet

Only in Express
With the tagline, "the more things change. The more they stay the same," the 1-minute 26-second trailer of 'Westeros the series' is going viral. Having collected more than 1,500,000 views, the trailer has tons of references to the original TV series based on George RR Martin's world.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 2, 2017 6:24 pm
game of thrones, westeros the series, game of thrones spin off, game of thrones in todays times, modern day game of thrones, got, indian express, indian express news Wondering what to do until GOT season 8 comes out? Watch this trailer! (Source: Aegon Targaryen/Facebook)
Season 7 of Game of Thrones may be over, but the excitement isn’t. To keep themselves hooked on to the show’s plot line, fans have been creating hilarious memes and quirky short clips and among all the videos doing the rounds of the Internet, a spin-off set in today’s times has created a lot of excitement.

Watch the video here.

