VIDEO: ‘Westeros the series’, a modern-day Game of Thrones spin-off is breaking the Internet

Wondering what to do until GOT season 8 comes out? Watch this trailer! (Source: Aegon Targaryen/Facebook) Wondering what to do until GOT season 8 comes out? Watch this trailer! (Source: Aegon Targaryen/Facebook)

Season 7 of Game of Thrones may be over, but the excitement isn’t. To keep themselves hooked on to the show’s plot line, fans have been creating hilarious memes and quirky short clips and among all the videos doing the rounds of the Internet, a spin-off set in today’s times has created a lot of excitement.

With the tagline, “the more things change. The more they stay the same,” the 1-minute 26-second trailer of ‘Westeros the series’ is going viral. Having collected more than 1,500,000 views, the trailer has tons of references to the original TV series based on George RR Martin’s world.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd