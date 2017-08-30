VIDEO: Still not over Game of Thrones? Here is a musical recap of Episode 7

Check out the highlights of episode 7 with a Bollywood twist! (Source: Twitter) Check out the highlights of episode 7 with a Bollywood twist! (Source: Twitter)

The final episode of Season 7 of Game of Thrones left fans delighted, shocked and horrified all at the same time (much like most episodes of this fantasy fiction drama). And, while the fiasco of the series is over with its 81-minute long episode, viewers are still not over it. Many GOT fans are busy speculating what’s in store for the next season and a few others are still reminiscing the highlights of the final episode.

Want to relive the excitement of the seventh episode? Well, East India Comedy has created musical recap with a Bollywood twist and the 45-second video clip has gone viral with over 760,000 views, 27,000 likes and 8,000 shares, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

People can’t stop laughing after watching the creative mix. What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

