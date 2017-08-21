VIDEO: Make Game of Thrones PANCAKES! from Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen

Yup, these are pancakes! From Bran Stark, Ser Davos and Ramsay Bolton to Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, they’ve covered a whole gamut. Yes, even the Night King! (Source: Dancakes/Youtube) Yup, these are pancakes! From Bran Stark, Ser Davos and Ramsay Bolton to Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, they’ve covered a whole gamut. Yes, even the Night King! (Source: Dancakes/Youtube)

If you’re a Games of Thrones fan, there is no reference, no fan theory, no meme and no social media post that would be too much for you. You’ve probably read and seen them all. But have you eaten a GoT tribute? Confused? No, we’re not asking you to eat the Frey Pie (yuck!), but these amazingly lifelike tasty pancakes that have been created by pancake art duo Dan and Hank, who go by the name Dancakes.

These guys excel in making amazing pancake art of not only various designs but even characters from various shows, and we just came across a video they’d put up of creating the faces of many of the major GOT characters right on the pan. If you don’t believe us, watch the video below. From Bran Stark, Ser Davos and Ramsay Bolton to Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister, they’ve covered a whole gamut. Yes, even the Night King!

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it amazing? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd