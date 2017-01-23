WATCH: If you are a fan of Game of Thrones and F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this mash-up will make your day

A fan of both GoT and F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Here’s a treat for you! A fan of both GoT and F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Here’s a treat for you!

When it comes to the Game of Thrones (GoT) and F.R.I.E.N.D.S, there aren’t a lot of us who are able to successfully contain our excitement. The drama, the thrill and the plot twists in GoT have devout fans in a lot of us and the absolutely relatable F.R.I.E.N.D.S continues to wow us even after so many years. And just because there are people worldwide who are a fan of these two absolutely fantastic TV shows, there’s now a video that brings together the behind-the-scenes fun at GoT sets and The Rembrandts’ F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song that has fans cheering and sharing.

ALSO READ | This Indian classical fusion dance version of OK Jaanu’s ‘Humma Humma’ is just awesome

Uploaded by Bulk Fixion on YouTube, the video shows our favourite GoT characters — Tyrion Lannister, Ned Stark, Jon Snow, Daenarys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, etc., laughing away and doing the silliest bloopers as the catchy ‘I’ll be there for you’ plays in the background.

The beauty of it? When you watch the video, it will amaze you how the scenes and the music are in absolute synchronisation with the music. So much so, for a second your fanboy/fangirl heart might just want to see the GoT characters chill in Monica’s New York apartment or even at Central Perk.

Watch the video here.

Do you like the video? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd