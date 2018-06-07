VIDEO: Mumbai’s zoo animals get fruit ice lollies to beat the summer heat

As the scorching summer heat takes a toll on humans, it has the same effect on animals. To help them stay cool, the administration of Mumbai’s Jijamata Udyaan is serving fruit ice lollies to animals.

Komal Raul, a veterinary officer working in Byculla’s zoo — which is also known as Raani Baag or Victoria Gardens — said that they cut fruits like apple, papaya, watermelon and mango into small pieces and then mix it with sweetened water to treat animals. They are frozen and served to animals in the form of cake or lollies. Zookeepers say ice fruit cakes ensure that animals get sufficient nutrition and stay healthy during summers.

