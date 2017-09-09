VIDEO: What if F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters spoke Punjabi? This scene will leave you ROFL-ing

The Punjabi version of this F.R.I.E.N.D.S scene will leave you ROFL-ing. (Source: File Photo) The Punjabi version of this F.R.I.E.N.D.S scene will leave you ROFL-ing. (Source: File Photo)

From Game of Thrones to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, there is nothing that has been left without a tad bit of desi tadka. While some are marvelous, others seem to be just plain boring, and a few come out to be hilarious. Nevertheless, watching a parody is always entertaining.

Even though the GOT fever has gripped everyone, the loyalty for evergreen sitcoms such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S can never die. And, even after zillions of reruns and marathon binge watching, we can’t get enough of their chemistry, love and of course, the great jokes that make the show all the more appealing. But have you ever thought of watching the show in a regional language?

Well, if you haven’t, then check out this scene from F.R.I.E.N.D.S that aired on a regional channel in Punjabi. A clip from the show’s run on the channel is doing the rounds on Facebook and people can’t stop laughing. Can you imagine Rachel, Monica and Chandler conversing in Punjabi?

Watch the video here.

Hilarious, isn’t it?

