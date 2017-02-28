WATCH: These hilarious F.R.I.E.N.D.S bloopers are funnier than the original episodes

Funny Friends Bloopers! (Source: YouTube) Funny Friends Bloopers! (Source: YouTube)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S — Isn’t it one of those rare shows from the ’90s that still tickles the funny bone of millions of viewers. The popular American sitcom has innumerable situations that makes hearts melt and leaves minds befuddled. From Ross marrying and breaking up to uttering the wrong name at the altar to the moment when Chandler proposed Monica and when Phoebe had babies — all the situations are stored in our memories.

The show has become a part of many lives and several obsessed fans just can’t stop watching it again and again. The best thing, however, is that it manages to steal a laughter even if you’re watching it for the umpteenth time.

Now, imagine, if the real show can make you roll with laughter, what would snip outs from behind-the-scenes do? Check out these hilarious F.R.I.E.N.D.S bloopers that are funnier than the original episodes! The Facebook page — Die Hard Fans of “Friends” — posted the video on February 25 and it has garnered around 18,000 likes and more than 13,000 shares in just three days. Sure, many of us may have seen these before, we’ll see them yet again because we just love them so much.

Watch the video here.

Drop all you’re doing and get ready to giggle all the way.

