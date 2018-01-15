VIDEO: Woman spots Phoebe TWICE at one moment in F.R.I.E.N.D.S episode; NO, it’s not her twin

Spooky! In FRIENDS’ pilot episode, is Phoebe really at two places at the same time? (Source: YouTube) Spooky! In FRIENDS’ pilot episode, is Phoebe really at two places at the same time? (Source: YouTube)

The popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is finally being aired on Netflix now, and people can’t stop rolling out their thoughts after watching the show on social media. Isn’t it amazing how people can’t stop watching re-runs, repeating its catchy one-liners and discussing the ten seasons of the show even after thirteen years of its telecast? Perhaps, that is how a fan recently spotted a huge error in the first episode of the American television show.

A FRIENDS fan – Aine Maloney – happened to come across a scene in which Phoebe was apparently at two places at the same instant in the episode. If you’re wondering that it could have been her twin Ursula from the show, you’re wrong. Seemingly, Phoebe Buffay – the character played by actor Lisa Kudrow – was at two different places but it appears it’s at the same moment because of an edit made for that clip on TV.

In the particular scene in Episode 1 of Season 1, Phoebe is seen talking to Rachel and also simultaneously sipping tea behind Monica’s date Paul. Don’t believe it?

Watch the video here.

While the 6-second clip had collected more than 62,000 views, at the time of writing, Reddit users also started a series of jokes saying that it was Phoebe’s twin Ursula in the scene. “See people phoebe was living in 2020 while it was 1994 She Can teleport And we all thought she was crazy,” one user commented on YouTube, and another one said: “spooky!”

Meanwhile, one user had an explanation on YouTube: “It’s simply because it’s the edited syndicated version aired on TV. I have the extended cut of the 10 seasons on DVD, and there is a scene missing here: Phoebe: Ooh, I just pulled out four eyelashes. That can’t be good. (Monica goes to change while Phoebe goes to sit in the armchair ) Joey: Hey, Paul! Paul: Yeah? Joey: Here’s a little tip, she really likes it when you rub her neck in the same spot over and over and over again until it starts to get a little red. Monica: (yelling from the bedroom) Shut up, Joey! Ross: So Rachel, what’re you, uh… what’re you up to tonight?”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd