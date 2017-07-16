WATCH: French army band plays Daft Punk songs at the Bastille Day parade

Departing from tradition, the French military band on Friday played a rendition of “Get Lucky” by French electronic music duo Daft Punk. (Source: Guardian Wires/Youtube/ djeeves/Youtube) Departing from tradition, the French military band on Friday played a rendition of “Get Lucky” by French electronic music duo Daft Punk. (Source: Guardian Wires/Youtube/ djeeves/Youtube)

Military bands, departing from the norm and playing some popular songs is not exactly a rare occurrence. There are several videos on the Internet where one can see Military bands surprising the crowd with their choice of music. Something similar happened at the recently concluded Bastille Day parade in France on July 14. Departing from tradition, the French military band on Friday played a rendition of “Get Lucky” by French electronic music duo Daft Punk. In the video that is now going viral, French President Emmanuel Macron seems quite amused and was even seen clapping, while the other dignitaries could be seen breaking into a jig. However Donald Trump kept a straight face throughout.

Watch the video here.

However, as mentioned before this is not a singular occurrence. In the past too military bands, in different parts of the world, have entertained audience with their unusual choice of songs.

At the Royal Guard Ceremony at Swedish Royal Palace in 2011, military bands had played ABBA.

Watch the video here.



In 2014 The royal guards at Buckingham Palace had surprised the crowd by playing the theme song of The Game of Thrones.

Watch the video here.



In 2015, the Indian Army Band played a number of Bollywood songs during the event that commemorated Kargil Diwas. It was held in New Delhi.

Watch the video here.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd